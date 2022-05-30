Real Madrid reportedly make huge offer for Tchouameni

Real Madrid have reportedly made a mega-money offer for AS Monaco star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of Europe’s biggest teams, but it appears the Spanish champions will get his signature.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, there is no agreement with Monaco yet but negotiations continue as Real Madrid have now offered more than €80M for the French international.

🚨🚨| Real Madrid have made an official bid of over 80 million euros for Tchouaméni, but Monaco haven't accepted it yet and are still raising the stakes by using PSG's interest. @Santi_J_FM #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 30, 2022

However, Aouna reported that that the bid is not enough to make the Principality side “yield” as they also concurrently discuss a deal with Paris Saint-German (PSG).

🚨Info : Le Real Madrid a formulé une offre de plus 80M€ pour Aurélien Tchouameni 🇫🇷.



• Pas encore accord mais les négociations se poursuivent.



• Le milieu de terrain a déjà un accord avec les Madrilènes.https://t.co/v9Cyo5CdgK — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) May 30, 2022

Tchouameni was instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

Direct contacts ongoing for Aurelien Tchouameni deal between Real Madrid and AS Monaco. The most important representatives of the two boards are working on it again today. ⭐️🇫🇷 #transfers



Real Madrid proposal discussed with Monaco’s ownership - no issues on player side. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022

He is one of the finest young talents going around. Tchouameni, who plays as a defensive midfielder, is good at shielding the defense and has impressive ball carrying and ball retention skills.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

He is the perfect backup for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, especially considering the fact that the Los Blancos tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.