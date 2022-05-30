Watch Live

Sports » Football

Real Madrid reportedly make huge offer for Tchouameni

PSG are also pursuing the AS Monaco midfielder
Samaa Web Desk May 30, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Real Madrid have reportedly made a mega-money offer for AS Monaco star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of Europe’s biggest teams, but it appears the Spanish champions will get his signature.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, there is no agreement with Monaco yet but negotiations continue as Real Madrid have now offered more than €80M for the French international.

However, Aouna reported that that the bid is not enough to make the Principality side “yield” as they also concurrently discuss a deal with Paris Saint-German (PSG).

Tchouameni was instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

He is one of the finest young talents going around. Tchouameni, who plays as a defensive midfielder, is good at shielding the defense and has impressive ball carrying and ball retention skills.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

He is the perfect backup for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, especially considering the fact that the Los Blancos tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.

Football

Real Madrid

Transfer window

Tchouaméni

