Players to watch out for in Pakistan-West Indies ODI series

Pakistan will face West Indies in a three-match ODI series, which is set to take place from June 8-12 in Multan.

The series will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League with both teams desperately needing points to climb up the ladder. Pakistan are currently in ninth place, 60 points, meanwhile West Indies are in 10th place with 50 points.

It must be noted that the top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in India. The remaining two spots will be filled through a qualifying round.

Ahead of the important series, here are four players to watch out for other than the usual suspects such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan or Shai Hope.

Akeal Hosein

Left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein is right up there among the most talented West Indies cricketers going around.

He has 14 wickets in 22 ODIs, so far, with an impressive economy rate of 4.44.

With his variations, which includes the carom ball and the knuckle ball, Hosein will be a difficult bowler to tackle for Pakistan batters especially if the pitch is also offering some assistance to the spinners.

Apart from his bowling skills, Hosein can also strike some lusty blows lower down the order. He currently holds the record for the highest Men’s T20I score, unbeaten 44 off 16, batting at number 10, which came against England earlier this year.

Keacy Carty

The 25-year-old Keacy Carty is the first St Maarten, Dutch Caribbean, cricketer picked for West Indies side.

Carty shot to shame in the 2016 ICC U19 World Cup after leading West Indies to the title with a fifty, which helped him bag the player of the match award, in the final against India.

In March, he notched up scores of 57 and 49 while playing for CWI President’s XI against the England Test squad in a warm-up game which caught the eyes of the selectors.

It might have taken Carty longer than usual to transition into the Windies national side but he now has a great chance to make an impression on the international stage.

Mohammad Haris

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has risen through the ranks through his sheer hard work and determination.

He was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the 2020 U19 World Cup, 131 runs in five matches at an average of 65.50. Later, he also scored 166 runs in five innings at an impressive strike-rate of 186.51 for Peshawar Zalmi during the last season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

His ability to bat, both, as an opener or in the middle-order will make him an asset for the Pakistan side in the future.

Haris is also a safe bet behind the stumps and can be an adequate replacement in case Mohammad Rizwan is rested.

Shahnawaz Dahani

Shahnawaz Dahani is an exciting young pacer who can unsettle the batters with his pace and bounce.

He claimed 15 wickets in seven matches of this year’s Pakistan Cup, at an average of 15.53, and was one of the best pacers in the 50-over tournament.

The Larkana-born has already impressed in the last two seasons of the PSL, where he has been consistently among the wickets. His performance in the PSL also helped him earn the T20 cap of Pakistan last year.

He has not made his ODI debut for Pakistan, so far, but the West Indies series could open the door for him especially if Pakistan decide to rest the likes of Shaheen Afridi or Hasan for one or two matches.