President Alvi relents: Balighur Rehman appointed as Punjab governor

The ongoing political rift over the appointment of Punjab’s next governor finally came to an end on Monday after President Dr Arif Alvi relented and approved the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Balighur Rehman as the new governor.

Rehman will be replacing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in Punjab’s hot seat.

The president approved Rehman’s appointment under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution following advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Tweet from the presidency.

The move came after the Pakistan Peoples Party backed off from its demand to nominate a member from their ranks for the all-important slot of Punjab governor.

Earlier this month, SAMAA TV had reported that the party has, in exchange, demanded three provincial ministries and at least two posts of special assistants to the chief ministers.

PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani, Makhdoom Syed Usman Mehmood and Mumtaz Ali Khan Chaang are expected to become ministers, while Hassan Murtaza is expected to be named as a senior minister.

The coalition government had approached the president twice but Alvi returned the summary for removing Cheema, deepening a political crisis that erupted at the height of the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

President Alvi had then instructed the incumbent governor to continue holding his office until a decision is taken on the summary seeking his removal.

Cheema had been appointed as the new Punjab governor early in April after former prime minister Imran Khan had removed his predecessor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Former Punjab governors

Balaighur Rehman will be Punjab’s 38th governor. Here are the 37 governors who held the office before him:

Sir Robert Francis Mudie Aug 1947 - Aug 1949

Sardar Abdur Rab Nıshtar Aug 1949 - Nov 1951

Ismaıl Ibrahım Chundrıgar Nov 1951 - May 1953

Mian Amın-ud-Din May 1953 - Jun 1954

Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola Jun 1954 - Nov 1954

Nawab Mushtaque Ahmed Gurmani Nov 1954 - Oct 1955 & Oct 1955 - Aug 1957

Akhtar Hussain Sep 1957- May 1960

Malik Amir Muhammad Khan Jun 1960 - Sep 1966

General Mohammad Musa Sep 1966 - Mar 1969

Yusuf Abdullah Haroon Mar 1969 - Mar 1969

Lt. General Mohammed Attiqur Rahman Mar 1969 - Aug 1969

Air Marshal Nur Khan Sep 1969 - Feb 1970 Feb 1970 - Jun 1970

Lt. General Mohammad Attiqur Rahman Jul 1970 - Dec 1971

Ghulam Mustafa Khar Dec 1971 - Nov 1973 Mar 1975 - Jul 1975

Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi Nov 1973 - Mar 1975

Alhaj Brig. Mohd. Abbas Khan Abbasi Jul 1975 - Jul 1977

Justice Aslam Riaz Hussain Jul 1977 - Sep 1978

Lt. General Sawar Khan Sep 1978 - May 1980

Lt. General Ghulam Jilani Khan May 1980 - Dec 1985

Makhdoom M. Sajjad Hussain Qureshi Dec 1985 - Dec 1988

Lt. General Tikka Khan Dec 1988 - Aug 1990

Mian Muhammad Azhar Aug 1990 - Apr 1993

Ch. Muhammad Altaf Hussain Apr 1993 - Jul 1993

Lt. General Muhammad Iqbal Jul 1993 - Jun 1995

Lt. General Raja Saroop Khan Jun 1995 - Nov 1996

Khwaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim Nov 1996 - Mar 1999

Shahid Hamid Mar 1997 - Aug 1999

Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa Aug 1999 - Oct 1999

Lt. General Muhammad Safdar Oct 1999 - Oct 2001

Lt. General Khalid Maqbool Oct 2001 - May 2008

Salman Taseer May 2008 - Jan 2011

Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa Jan 2011 - Dec 2012

Makhdum Syed Ahmed Mahmud Dec 2012 - Jul 2013

Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan Jul 2013 - Aug 2013 & Feb 2015 - May 2015

Rafique Rajwana May 2015 - Aug 2018

Mohammad Sarwar Sep 2018 - April 2022 & Aug 2013 - Jan 2015

Omar Sarfraz Cheema April 2022 – May 2022