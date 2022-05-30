Replace IG Kamran Afzal with a competent officer: SHC orders Establishment Division

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered the authorities to take the charge of Sindh IG from Kamran Afzal and give it to a competent officer. The order came during the hearing of Dua Zehra case, the teenager who left her home in April this year and reportedly ‘married of free will’.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the abduction case filed by Dua’s parents.

The judge expressed displeasure over the police’s failure to produce Dua Zehra before the court. He remarked that the fact that police and agencies have failed to find a girl indicates their poor performance.

The advocate general told the court that there were credible reports of Dua Zehra’s presence in the Hazara Division. Justice Agha Faisal questioned, “the girl has left your province, what are the law enforcement agencies doing?”

The court remarked that the report IG Sindh Kamran Afzal has submitted is unrealistic and rejected it. It ordered the Establishment Division to hand over the charge of Sindh IG to a competent officer.

The court also seeks the opinion of the division on Kamran Afzal if he is capable or not.

The court has issued a written order federal government, attorney general and Sindh chief secretary.

Dua Zehra Case

Dua went missing from Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town area in April. Her disappearance made headlines after Zehra’s father Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi recorded a video and requested people to look for his daughter.

The video went viral on the internet followed by Zehra’s photos and her details.

Several celebrities raised their voices and expressed hope for the safe return of the teenager.

The police, later, traced her to Pakpattan in Punjab and shortly after being traced she released a video statement urging her family and the authorities not to harass her as she had contracted the marriage of free will.

Zehra also said that she was of the legal age to make decisions on marriage independently.

The police produced Zehra and her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed before a Lahore court, which allowed the girl to go with Zaheer after she said she was 18 and not 14.

At the time, officials told SAMAA TV that officers sought custody of the teenager to bring her back to Karachi for further investigations, including a bone test to determine the actual age of the girl.

However, Zehra told the judicial magistrate that she was 18 and had married Zaheer of her free will adding that neither anyone had kidnapped her nor did she want to go to Darul Aman.

She spoke as Zaheer was removed from the courtroom.

Police officials later told reporters that they had ‘released’ Zehra and her ’husband.

Punjab police along with an investigator from the Anti-Violence Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Sindh Police from Karachi had been working on her case.

Her family, meanwhile, maintained that their daughter was barely 14-years-old and thus under the legal age for marriage and that she had been coerced into marriage by an older man.