Bulls help PSX cross back above 43,000-point mark

Bulls ruled Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday with benchmark KSE-100 crossing back above the 43,000 mark it lost earlier this month.

The market has been in recovery mode since Wednesday when the fears of a protracted standoff in Islamabad between the PTI and the government subsided. The KSE-100 climbed 396 points soon after the market opened on Monday.

After a spell of sell-off, the market grew again and crossed back the 43,000 twice in the day. It closed 178.69 points up at 43,040.14.

On Friday, the KSE-100 rose over 1,000 points during the first half of the trading session sparking a sell-off in the second half, but it closed 319 points high.

Although mostly energy sector companies traded high, TPL Properties Limited, which invests in real estate, topped the list on Monday with 18,538,935 shares traded in a single day. Its share price rose by 66 paisas 3.54% to Rs19.28.

Overall market volumes fell from 527.53 mn shares on Friday to 187.27 mn shares.

Sectors adding gains to the KSE 100 index included Oil and Gas Exploration sector (90.17 pts), the Technology and Communications sector (28.36 pts), and the Oil and Gas Marketing sector (26.53 pts).