Three arrested in Karachi-bound train rape case

A woman traveling on a Karachi-bound private train after meeting her children in Muzaffargarh was raped by three crew members who have been arrested, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

The victim boarded Bahauddin Zakaria Express from Muzaffargarh on May 27 which was bound for Karachi via Multan in which she alleged that two ticket checkers and supervisor forced themselves upon her.

A tweet by Pakistan Railways from its official Twitter handle confirmed the arrest of all three suspects. They are named Zohaib, Zahid, and Aqib who have been apprehended from Samandari, Jahanian and Shorkot.

The resident of Orangi Town of Karachi, F*, filed a complaint about the incident with the Karachi police on May 29.

FIR of the case

In the first information report (FIR), the victim said she got married to Shakeel and had two children however she was divorced nearly seven months ago. After the divorce, she said her ex-husband also took away both children.

F* said she boarded a train from Karachi and reached Muzaffargarh on May 26 to meet her children. After a day, she boarded a private Karachi-bound train from Muzaffargarh in which she was gang-raped by the in-charge and two ticker-checkers when the train was between Rohri and Hyderabad railway stations.

She said that the Zakaria Express officials said that she could purchase the ticket during her journey. F* boarded the train and paid Rs250 to a ticket-checker for economy class.

After crossing Rohri station, the victim said another ticker-checker, who introduced himself as Zahid, came to her and asked her to come with him to the air-conditioned (AC) compartment where the supervisor, Aqib, was already present.

After a brief conversation between both crew members, Zahid left and Aqib also went outside the AC compartment and locked the door.

F* said Zahid then returned to the compartment and demanded more money for getting a seat in AC compartment.

In response, the victim insisted that she wanted to return to the economy class as she did not have the money. This made the crew member furious, and he raped the victim.

The victim said after Zahid, Aqib also raped her and then another man, which she can identify, came there and forced himself upon her.

The victim said she narrated the whole incident to a security guard in the train who responded that he would complain against the crew members in the Multan office.

The police said they have registered a case against the suspects under sections 376 and 34 (rape and common intention) while medical examination of the victim has also been completed at Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

The police officials said they were waiting for the outcome of the medical report, adding that the police team would travel to Multan if the report validates the charges.