Pakistani rupee grows further against US dollar

The Pakistan rupee grew further against the US dollar in the interbank and the open bank markets on the first day of the week after registering remarkable gains of Rs2.5 on Friday.

Soon after trade began in the interbank market, the US dollar lost 76 paisas and was trading at Rs199 before the afternoon, SAMAA TV’s Rizwan Alam reported.

It later closed at Rs199.06 after depreciating a total of 70 paisas or 0.35%, according to the rates shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open market, the US dollar lost Rs1.40 and was trading at Rs199.40.

The rupee began its recovery on Friday hours after the government increased fuel prices to meet one of the conditions set by the IMF for the next loan tranche of $900 million. The US dollar lost Rs2.5, dropping below the Rs200 mark.

On Friday, in the interbank market, the US dollar closed at Rs199.76 and in the open, it was trading at Rs201.

Underscoring the fact that the difference between the interbank and open market value of the US dollar had narrowed to a mere 36 paisas, currency dealers told SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman that they expected the US dollar to further decline in the next few days as political stability returns to the country.

Here are rates for major foreign currencies in Pakistani rupee on Monday, May 30, 2022.