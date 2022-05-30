TikToker Dolly gets relief in form of interim bail from high court

TikTok content creator Nausheen Saeed, known by her channel handle Dolly, got another relief on Friday after she was granted interim bail till June 8 by Islamabad High Court.

A single-member bench of the high court comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri presided over the case related to setting ablaze a forest area in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) for a video.

The court approved the bail of the content creator against a surety bond worth Rs0.1 million.

As the hearing commenced, the court expressed extreme displeasure at the late arrival of the suspect’s lawyer. Justice Jahangiri said to the suspect that she filed an application for a hearing of the case today but her counsel was absent.

After joining the hearing, Dolly’s lawyer sought more time from the court for the preparation of the case which the court approved.

The court approved Dolly’s bail against a surety bond worth Rs0.1 million and adjourned the hearing till June 8.

The case against the Tik Toker was registered on May 17 at Islamabad’s Kohsar Police Station after the viral video for which she faced a backlash on social media.

However, a district and sessions court of Islamabad had granted her interim bail against a surety bond worth Rs0.1 million on May 20 which was valid till May 27.

After the expiry of the bail, she once again approached the district and sessions court seeking bail. However, the bail plea was dismissed.