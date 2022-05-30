Sindh local body elections likely to be postponed

The local body elections in Sindh are likely to be delayed as the provincial government has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Sindh High Court for their postponement, SAMAA TV reported Monday.

Polling for the first phase of the local government election in four divisions of Sindh is scheduled to be held on June 26, while LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions would be held on July 24.

According to the electoral body, the first phase will cover 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions.

Sindh advocate general has written to the Election Commission while the application for the postponement of the polling will be submitted in SHC soon, SAMAA TV’s Sanjay Sadhwani reported.

He has said that the provincial government on Sindh Local Government Law. He urged the authorities to postpone the elections until all the parties in the select committee including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan reach consensus.