Aamir, Kareena’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ promises audience ‘extraordinary journey’

B-Town actors Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan have unveiled their new film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer promising that it will be an extraordinary journey.

The duo has paired up for the first time since acting together in 2009-hit “3 idiots”.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

The trailer of the movie shows Aamir playing the role of Laal, a differently able child, while Mona Singh as his mother, who will try hard to make sure that her son receives normal treatment from the society.

As the trailer continues, the grown-up Laal (Aamir) is shown running without the help of leg braces. He then joins the Indian Army where he becomes friends with Naga Chaitanya’s character.

The trailer also highlights Aamir and Kareena Kapoor’s romance, followed by heartbreak. He wants to marry Vimmy (Kareena) but she rejects him.

Later, Aamir is shown sporting a full-grown beard and a turban. Just like in Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks, and similarly Aamir repeats the same line in Hindi.

Aamir Khan Productions also shared the trailer on Instagram. The post read, “Experience the extraordinary journey of LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth. LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th August.”

Kareena Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Instagram with a different caption.

She wrote, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later— one of my most special films— also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy).”

She wrote,“Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it… it’s something I will cherish forever Over to you guys, finally—LaalSinghChaddha.”