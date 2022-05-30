Sri Lanka propose new dates for Asia Cup 2022

Despite economic uncertainty and political turmoil, the Sri Lanka cricket board is optimistic to host the 18th edition of the Asia Cup in August this year.

The tournament, which had been postponed twice previously, is reportedly set to begin on August 24 in Sri Lanka.

According to The News, the six-team tournament, which was originally scheduled to start from August 27, is now expected to be played from August 24 to September 7.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been compelled to evaluate a variety of possibilities, including schedule changes, due to recent economic uncertainty in Sri Lanka, the event’s host country.

The tournament will feature Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and one of the qualifiers.

India won the latest edition of the Asia Cup, which alternates between ODI and T20 cricket forms.

The 2020 edition has been postponed because to the COVID-19 epidemic. The 2020 edition was intended to be held in Sri Lanka, however the pandemic forced the event to be postponed to 2021, then 2022.

Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup, which was initially scheduled to take place in 2022.