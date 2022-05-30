Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Tech » Gaming

Pakistan’s Arslan Ash wins Tekken 7 tournament in Chicago

He defeated Japan’s Gen to take first place
Samaa Web Desk May 30, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Twitter/ Arsalan Ash</p>

Photo: Twitter/ Arsalan Ash

Pakistan’s Arslan Ash Siddique has taken first place in Tekken 7 at Combo Breaker 2022 after he defeated Japan’s Gen in a thrilling Grand finals set in Chicago, U.S.A.

One of the major fighting game esports tournaments went offline for the first time in years.

Combo Breaker 2022 saw a huge crowd turnout, with 1,000 people participating in the tournament’s Guilty Gear Strive segment.

Top players like Arslan Ash, Tempest NYC, SonicFox, and MenaRD have attended.

Right after winning the hearts of his fans, Arsalan took to Twitter to express his happiness.

Esport fraternity also congratulated the champ:

Pakistan

technology

gaming

Arslan Ash Siddiqui

Tekken 7

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div