Pakistan’s Arslan Ash wins Tekken 7 tournament in Chicago
Pakistan’s Arslan Ash Siddique has taken first place in Tekken 7 at Combo Breaker 2022 after he defeated Japan’s Gen in a thrilling Grand finals set in Chicago, U.S.A.
One of the major fighting game esports tournaments went offline for the first time in years.
Combo Breaker 2022 saw a huge crowd turnout, with 1,000 people participating in the tournament’s Guilty Gear Strive segment.
Top players like Arslan Ash, Tempest NYC, SonicFox, and MenaRD have attended.
Right after winning the hearts of his fans, Arsalan took to Twitter to express his happiness.
I’m just soooo happy, Alhamdulillah for everything! pic.twitter.com/panbnTYopB— Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) May 30, 2022
Esport fraternity also congratulated the champ:
THE CHAMP!!!!!! 🙏🙏🏆🙏🙏@ArslanAsh95 @ComboBreaker#TheWave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/SHk1PtaJ5H— FATE (@FATEesports) May 29, 2022
Your #CB2022 Tekken 7 Top 8 Results:— COMBO BREAKER (@ComboBreaker) May 29, 2022
1st: @arslanash95
2nd: @gen0202
3rd: @tk_anakin
4th: @sephiblack
5th: @rangchu123
5th: @shadow20z
7th: @pinya219
7th: @cuddle_core pic.twitter.com/NVHr3MEkMk
Amazing showing from the squad!— Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) May 29, 2022
Congrats to @ArslanAsh95, and ggs to @tk_anakin and @cuddle_core! #CB2022 https://t.co/eNIx0irn97