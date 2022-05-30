Pakistan’s Arslan Ash wins Tekken 7 tournament in Chicago

Pakistan’s Arslan Ash Siddique has taken first place in Tekken 7 at Combo Breaker 2022 after he defeated Japan’s Gen in a thrilling Grand finals set in Chicago, U.S.A.

One of the major fighting game esports tournaments went offline for the first time in years.

Combo Breaker 2022 saw a huge crowd turnout, with 1,000 people participating in the tournament’s Guilty Gear Strive segment.

Top players like Arslan Ash, Tempest NYC, SonicFox, and MenaRD have attended.

Right after winning the hearts of his fans, Arsalan took to Twitter to express his happiness.

I’m just soooo happy, Alhamdulillah for everything! pic.twitter.com/panbnTYopB — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) May 30, 2022

Esport fraternity also congratulated the champ: