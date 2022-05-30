Shehbaz Sharif all set to make maiden visit to Turkey as PM on Tuesday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to make his maiden to Turkey tomorrow (Tuesday) to hold talks with the Turkish leadership on mutual interests.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar confirmed PM’s visit to Turkey. Pakistan believes in broad-based and balanced relations based on mutual respect with all major world powers including China and the United States.

PM Shehbaz is going on a three-day official visit to Turkey on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, he will meet President Erdogan and discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries. Views pertaining to regional and international situations will also come under discussion.

Turkey is the third country PM Shehbaz is visiting on an official visit since he became the prime minister last month. Before this, he had visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this month, he also went to the United Kingdom, however, it was a personal visit to meet his brother and PML-N party supremo, Nawaz Sharif.