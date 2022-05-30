Did Tom Cruise really fly fighter jet in Top Gun: Maverick?

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated movie Top Gun: Maverick was released theatrically worldwide on May 27 and has “successfully” impressed the audience with his charm on the big screen.

The Mission Impossible star, known for performing his own stunts, wanted himself including costars Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, and Glen Powell to actually fly in one of the fighter jets, so they could understand the real feel operating an aircraft under the pressure of immense gravitational forces.

Several media reports had suggested that Tom actually flew one of the fighter jets after an intense flight program that began with the cast flying in a smaller aircraft.

The U.S. Navy, however, in a statement revealed that Tom or any other actor wasn’t allowed to pilot the F-18 Super Hornet. “Top Gun: Maverick” studio was allowed to use F/A-18 Super Hornets for more than $11,000 an hour for the movie, but Tom Cruise and his fellow actors were not allowed to touch the planes’ controls.

According to Bloomberg, the Pentagon prohibits non-military personnel from controlling Defense Department equipment other than small arms in training scenarios.

The actors were only able to ride behind pilots after completing required training on how to eject from the jets in the event of an emergency and how to survive in the sea.

Top Gun tops N.America box office after 36 years

Top Gun: Maverick was expected to have a big opening and it did not disappoint, taking in an estimated $151 million in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Viewers had to wait 36 years to see the sequel to the original Top Gun, but critics say the Paramount/Skydance production was worth the wait, with some calling it superior to the original film.

“The source material remains strong, the execution is excellent, and Tom Cruise makes it work impeccably well,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The film – whose release had been delayed two years by the Covid-19 pandemic – notched $124 million for the first three days of the holiday weekend and took in the same amount overseas, despite not playing in China or Russia. It was Cruise’s first opening to top $100 million.

He again plays cocky (if grayer) navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now a captain, as he trains to bomb a rogue nation’s uranium enrichment facility. A strong supporting cast includes Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Jon Hamm; original Top Gun veteran Val (Iceman) Kilmer appears briefly.

Slipping a notch to second place was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which in its fourth weekend took in $16.4 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period and $21.1 million for the full four days.

The Disney film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, had opened to a year’s best $187 million.

In third spot was 20th Century’s new Bob’s Burgers Movie. The animated film, based on a popular television show, earned $12.6 million for three days and $15 million for four.

Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era took fourth place, with $5.9 million for three days and $7.5 million for four. Based on the hugely popular British series, it again stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery.

And in fifth was Universal’s family-friendly animation The Bad Guys, at $4.6 million for three days and $6.1 million for four. Rounding out the top 10 were:

• Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($2.5 million for three days; $3.1 million for four)

• Everything Everywhere All at Once ($2.5 million; $3.1 million)

• The Lost City ($1.8 million; $2.3 million)

• Men ($1.2 million; $1.5 million)

• Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ($905,000; $1.1 million)