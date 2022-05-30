Real Madrid reportedly set to announce Rüdiger as first summer signing

Real Madrid are set to announce Toni Rüdiger as their first signing for the next season, Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday.

The Germany international’s Chelsea contract is expiring at the end of the season and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed last month the defender had decided to reject a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

As per Fabrizio, Rüdiger’s medical has already been completed in London a few weeks ago and claimed that contract signed.

Rüdiger’s agreement with Real will be valid until June 2026 with no option for further season, he added.

The defender will officially join the La Liga giants on July 1 on a four-year deal understood to be worth €400,000 (£342,000) per week.

A number of clubs across Europe - including in the Premier League - were interested in Rudiger.

However, Real were the first club to formally express an interest in signing him this summer, and the 29-year-old is thought to be flattered and impressed by Real’s pursuit.

His representatives held talks with Real’s rivals Barcelona earlier this season, while he had also been linked with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus.

The defender has been a vital part of the side that has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, as he played every minute in all three of those finals.