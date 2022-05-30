CM Sindh thinks Zardari-Riaz audiotape ‘authentic’

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah thinks that the leaked audio tape of telephonic conversation between former president Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon is authentic. In the tape that surfaced on Saturday, the two can be heard talking about a “message from Imran Khan for a patch-up” between Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The fact that neither PTI chief Imran Khan nor Asif Zardari has so far commented on the leaked conversation suggests that the audiotape was probably authentic, said CM Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister was talking to journalists outside Islamabad High Court where he had appeared in the Nooriabad Power Project reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The NAB has accused Shah of misusing his power for the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in the province.

Shah said PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi terming the audiotape a sham “means nothing” as he was not the one who can be heard in the audio. “Until, unless Imran Khan or Asif Ali Zardari openly denies it, we will assume the audiotape is authentic,” CM Sindh added.

On Sunday, Qureshi described the audio as “fake” and said that there was no question of Imran Khan reaching out to Zardari.

“Imran Khan should deny the conversation in the audiotape under oath, we would believe him,” he maintained, saying there will be no question left if denial comes from Imran, Zardari, or Riaz.

Imran Khan, on the other hand, did not comment on the audio during his public appearance on Sunday.

Fawad on audiotape

Talking to SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din, the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party had suggested Imran Khan talk with PPP which he “completely refused”, saying it would be better to stay out of government than forming one with the help of PPP as the “party is corruption king”.

The former information minister, however, refrained from saying anything about the authenticity of the audiotape.

Asif Zardari-Malik Riaz alleged leaked tape

In the leaked audio, Riaz and Zardari can be heard talking about a patch-up between the two parties which was declined by the PPP leader.

Here is the transcription of the alleged audio:

Zardari: Hello

Riaz: Assallam-u-Allikum Sir!

Zardari: Wallikumus-Sallam. All good?

Riaz: Sir, I just have to tell you that I already spoke to you and that there are a few things from the side for which you said will talk later. I just have to share a piece of information with you that there are so many messages from Imran Khan for a patch-up with you. He has been messaging me a lot today.

Zardari: It is impossible now.

Riaz: No, that’s fine but I just wanted to share.

Samaa TV anchorperson Mansoor Ali Khan suggested that there had been rumors of Malik Riaz’s role in national politics of late. “Now after the audio, Riaz’s role should be analyzed in Pakistani politics,” he added.

However, the date of the audio is unclear to define the context of the alleged conversation.