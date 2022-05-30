Hamza Shahbaz: SC Article-63 interpretation doesn’t apply in his case

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s legal team submitted his written answers on Monday in the Lahore High Court against the pleas for the re-election of Punjab chief minister.

“The election for Punjab CM took place before the Supreme Court passed 63-A verdict, therefore, the verdict could not have the retrospective effect. I was elected as per the law and the constitution,” said Hamza in the statement.

Hamza maintained that neither the governor nor the secretary assembly has authority to scrutinize the election, he said in the statement.

Moreover, he requested the court to dismiss the re-election pleas and impose fine on applicants.

Earlier, PTI MPA Mehmood-ur-Rasheed had knocked on the door of the high court to remove Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab CM.

Rasheed has named Hamza Shahbaz and Punjab chief secretary as respondents in his re-election plea. He maintained that after the interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution by the Supreme Court, Hamza does not remain the chief executive of the province.

He requested the court to declare the CM notification null and void.

Shahbaz was elected chief minister on April 16 in a Punjab Assembly session that saw government and opposition lawmakers attack each other and police, in an unprecedented move, entering the assembly hall to briefly detain PTI MPAs.

He received 197 votes, while his rival, Pakistan Muslim League-Q’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi got one vote.

The session was boycotted by PML-Q and PTI’s pro-Elahi members, but PTI dissidents participated in the voting and many of them voted for Shahbaz, who got 11 votes above the simple majority of 186 required for the election.

At least 26 votes came from PTI dissidents.

He later assumed the office after Principal Secretary to Punjab governor issued a notification. Punjab Services and General Administration Department also notified that Usman Buzdar was no longer the chief minister.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Omarr Sarfraz Cheema rejected Usman Buzdar’s resignation after raising constitutional objections.

Subsequently, he restored Buzdar and his cabinet.

Rejecting the resignation, the governor reasoned that it contravenes sub-section 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution.