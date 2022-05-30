Pakistan, India to hold Indus Water Treaty talks today

Two-day talks between Pakistan and India begin in New Delhi today (Monday), to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Treaty.

Indus Water Commissioner, Mehr Ali Shah will lead the five-member Pakistani delegation at the talks.

Speaking before his departure for New Delhi, Mehr Ali Shah said the discussions will focus on issues of sharing flood data in the upcoming monsoon season and forecast information regarding floods in rivers coming from India.

He said Pakistan has also objections over India’s three mega hydel projects on River Chenab.

The meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960.

The last meeting was held in Pakistan in which the Indian delegation comprising ten members was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters Pradeep Kumar Saxena, who had reached Pakistan via the Wagah border in Lahore.

Both countries had reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Water Treaty in its true spirit in the last meeting.

Sherry Rehman, who heads the task force on climate change set up by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, cautioned this week that Pakistan was among the three most water-stressed countries in the world and could become a scarcity-hit country by 2025 if steps were not taken for conservation and to reduce the impact of climate change.

Indian hardliners have frequently prescribed the diversion of waters from rivers flowing into Pakistan, but that would be an act of war, analysts say.