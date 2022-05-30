Balochistan LG election results, Imran to march again, audiotape

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, May 30, 2022:

The results have started pouring in after polling for the local government elections in 32 of its 34 Balochistan districts ended Sunday evening.

According to unverified and unofficial results, independent candidates lead on 1,135 seats followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) with 188 seats in hand, Balochistan National Party with 88, and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with 72. Find out more results here.

Residents of Balochistan excersising their right to vote in violence-hit local government elections on May 29 (Photo: Online)

Addressing a party convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda city on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, once again, pledged to lead another protest towards Islamabad, but this time the “nation would be more prepared”.

On May 26, PTI had marched on Islamabad for the much-anticipated sit-in after several hours of being on the road. Police and PTI protesters clashed all night near D-Chowk as the government tried to stop protestors. PTI protesters finally gained a foothold in the Red Zone, but Khan in his early morning address called off the protest.

An audiotape of an alleged conversation between PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz gave a field day to political opponents of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the alleged audiotape “exposed” Imran’s hypocrisy as the “former prime minister had sought an NRO” for him to defeat the no-confidence motion against him but when his attempts failed he concocted the “foreign conspiracy” narrative.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi described the audio as “fake” and said that there was no question of Imran Khan reaching out to Zardari.

Imran Khan, on the other hand, refrained to comment on the authenticity of the audio during his public appearance on Sunday.

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the federal government to produce six missing persons, including Mudassir Naru, before the court on June 17.

In a verdict issued by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the government was ordered to issue notices to all the prime ministers since former President General (R) Pervaiz Musharraf.