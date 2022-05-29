Watch Live

Sports » Athletics

Baloch Bolt makes Pakistan proud

He won silver medal during Imam Reza Cup
Samaa Web Desk May 29, 2022
<p>Photo: Mueed Baloch</p>

Pakistani sprinter Abdul Mueed Baloch, popularly known as Baloch Bolt has made Pakistan proud by winning a silver medal during the Imam Reza Cup in Mashhad, Iran.

Mueed won the medal in the 400m event on Sunday by crossing the finishing line in 46.73 seconds, which is a new men’s national record for Pakistan in the event.

The gold medal in the race was won by Iraq’s Yasir Al-Saadi, who clocked 46.33 seconds.

It must be noted that Mueed will participate in the 200m race tomorrow.

Mueed has also won a bronze medal in the 4 x 400 relay of the South Asian Games and the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship in the past. He also bagged a silver medal in the 4 x 100 relay of the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship.

Apart from Mueed, Shajar Abbas (100m & 200m), Sharoz Khan (high jump), Kashif Majeed (long jump) and Mohammad Yasir (javelin throw) are also participating in the two-day, May 29 and 30, event.

Coaches Qazi Tanveer Hussain and Rana Sajjad Ahmad Khan are accompanying the Pakistani athletes.

