Protest staged outside Indian High Commission in London against Yasin Malik’s sentence

People of different age groups on Sunday staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London against the life imprisonment awarded to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik on May 25.

The demonstration staged outside the high commission included students, activists, and the Kashmiri diaspora.

The protesters chanted slogans against India and held placards inscribed with slogans of freedom for the occupied territory.

The protest in London is another one of the protests that are being demonstrated in different countries of the world, including occupied Kashmir, against the life sentence of Malik.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in India on May 25 awarded life imprisonment to the Kashmiri separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in a 2017 terror funding case.

The court also slapped INR1 million fine on the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19 after he pleaded guilty on May 10 as he refused to contest them.

JKLF officials said Yasin Malik declared all charges as ‘fabricated and politically motivated.’