Admin’s inattention transforms Margalla Hills trail into garbage dumping site

The alarming negligence of Islamabad administration in preservation of a natural park became evident after a trail near famous Faisal Mosque turns into a garbage dumping site.

A group of mountain biking enthusiasts was shocked to see the trail’s wear and tear as they chose to cross it on Sunday morning on their bicycles. The path was blocked by scattered bags of garbage and litter.

“Why this trail head near Faisal Mosque looks like an organized garbage dumping site[?],” MTB Islamabad, a small community of mountain bikers, said in a message on Twitter which was shared with a photo of the abysmal condition of the location.

The trails in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) are a sought-after destination for mountain biking enthusiasts, however, the trash buildup indicates that the administration of the federal capital has turned a blind eye to its maintenance.

MTB Islamabad said it was an embarrassing sight for them, tagging Islamabad civic body in the tweet to ask if anything could be done.

The Islamabad administration came into play a few hours later after the photo had already been shared by several users.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad deputy commissioner responded to the complaint along with a video showing CDA workers removing the garbage from the location.

CDA in its response emphasized that preservation of the beauty of Margalla Hills was a collective responsibility. “Teams are already working there to remove this. We must work together to preserve the beauty of Margalla hills.”

CDA added that everyone must take responsibility to protect the environment.