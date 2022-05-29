Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala gunned down in Mansa

Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead Sunday evening in Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab, Indian media reported.

Moosewala, who was also a leader of India’s Congress party, was traveling in jeep when assailants opened fire. Two other people were also injured in the attack.

Moosewala, and the other injured, were moved to Mansa Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told the media that Moosewala was brought dead at the civil hospital.

PTI, while quoting, Mansa Deputy Superintendent of Police Gobinder Singh, reported that several bullets hit Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala. He belonged to the Moose Wala village near Mansa, NDTV reported. He released his last song titled “The Last Ride” two weeks ago.

Moosewala had contested the elections for Punjab Assembly in March this year, on a Congress ticket from Mansa constituency but lost to an Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Condolences pour in

Punjab Chief MInister Bhagwant Mann expressed shock at the incident and assured that the culprits will be punished.

The Congress party expressed shock at Moosewala’s death and offered condolences to his family.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala.”

Indian Singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted: “I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.”

Famed Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, in his tribute,“ called Moosewala a “great artist and a wonderful human being.”