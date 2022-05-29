Which clubs will suit Sadio Mane after Liverpool exit confirmed

Sadio Mane is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier, speculation had mounted over the future of the 30-year-old as he was about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield.

“Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool this summer. He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds. It will be confirmed to the club,” Romano tweeted.

Mane was an integral part of Liverpool’s attack under Jurgen Klopp since signing a five-year contract in 2018.

He was a key member of the side which won Champions League in 2019 before winning the club’s first Premier League title for 30 years the following season.

Mane, who joined Liverpool in 2016, has made a total of 269 appearances for the club which includes 120 goals and 48 assists.

According to OptaJoe, only Les Ferdinand (149) has scored more goals in the Premier League than Sadio Mane (111) with none of them coming from the penalty spot.

Which clubs will suit Sadio Mane?

Bayern Munich

Romano has also revealed that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are “strong contenders” to sign the Senegal international, which makes perfect sense considering the increasing possibility of striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry leaving the club this summer.

With Lewandowski and Gnabry departing, Bayern will need a reliable goal-scorer in their forward line and Mane fits that role perfectly.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is also reportedly planning to use a false nine, in order to compensate for the departure of Lewandowski next season, which is a role Mane played on multiple occasion at Liverpool to good effect.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG could be another suitable place for Mane especially if Neymar, who has been made available for transfer this summer, leaves the French side.

PSG also have the financial muscle to meet Mane’s salary requirements by offering more than what other clubs are willing to pay.

Playing for the Ligue 1 champions would also provide Mane the opportunity to play alongside some of the best players in the world, in the shape of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The trio have all the ingredients to form a lethal forward line for PSG.