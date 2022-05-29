Imran Khan vows to protest again, this time with ‘better preparations’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that soon he will lead another protest towards Islamabad, but this time they nation would be more prepared.

Addressing a party convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda city, Khan said he will never accept the PML-N-led coalition government as it was an “imported government imposed by the US.”

Calling the struggle against the government “jihad,” Khan said the nation was out to fight the war for haqeeqi azadi (true emancipation).

“For as long as I am alive, I will not stop the struggle against these thieves.”

Khan asked the people to be prepared and wait for his call, adding that this time, he will bring people out on the street with better preparation.

He said even after the Supreme Court ordered that peaceful protest is their democratic right, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullalh, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Hamza Sharif unleashed violence.

Addressing the trio, Khan said the nation will never forgive them.

Khan said the policemen entered the houses of PTI workers and leaders late at night and harassed women, before announcing that the party will file cases against these policemen.

“Dr Yasmin [Rashid] was 72 years old. They dragged her out of the car. They used shells on women and children… the shells that no other country would use on their people,” said Khan.

He vowed that this time no one would be able to stop the protesters and no hurdle would stand in their way.

“This is not the nation who would be scared. This nation has brought the shackles of fear.”

The PTI chairman warned the police chiefs of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, saying that they will not be spared.

He also said that Sanaullah who, according to Khan, killed 14 and fired upon 70 people won’t be spared the next time PTI forms the government.

“This time [during PTI’s previous government] you were spared because there was a mafia protecting you. But [next] time, you won’t be spared, neither the Sharif mafia nor the police officers who killed people.”

‘Imported government raised petrol prices on IMF’s orders’

Criticizing the government for the recent hike in the price of petroleum products, Khan said the “imported government” raised the prices on the order of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On May 26, the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre across all categories. Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said IMF had refused to release the next tranche of a $6 billion loan until subsidies on fuel are withdrawn.

“IMF is controlled by the US. They asked [the government] to raise the price and this imported government [cancelled] the contract we did with Russia to buy oil at 30percent less price.”

He claimed that India bought oil at a cheaper rate from Russia and reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by PKR25.

He added that this was possible because “India was independent, but they [Pakistan’s government] are salves.”

‘Government ready to accept Israel’

Khan said the current government was ready to accept Israel as it would do anything that the US asks.

The former prime minister added that the photos of a visit of a Pakistani delegation to Israel have been making rounds on social media. He added that an employee of Pakistan Television (PTV) was also part of that group.

Khan was hinting at a visit by a delegation of Pakistani-American citizens, which included journalist Ahmed Quraishi.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also confirmed the visit saying that the delegation included two Pakistani-American citizens.

“They [government] would not buy cheaper oil from Russia, raise petrol prices on IMF’s order, sell Kashmiris by [normalising ties] with India and recognise Israel.”