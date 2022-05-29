PM Shehbaz repledges to ‘sell his clothes’ for providing cheap flour to KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday once again pledged to provide cheap flour to the people of KP even if he would have to sell his clothes for it.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Mansehra district in Hazara Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) today to address a public gathering of PML-N.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and government officials also accompanied him.

It was the premier’s first address to a public rally after a massive hike of up to Rs30 in fuel prices.

Addressing the public rally in Mansehra, PM Shehbaz said they increased the fuel prices with a heavy heart but offset it by giving 80 million people a subsidy package worth Rs28 billion.

He said the government has recently set the flour price at Rs400 per 10kg at all utility stores across the country.

He said the government was compelled to increase fuel prices because of the policies of former prime minister Imran Khan while criticizing that unemployment and inflation were an outcome of such policies.

He said that during his last visit to KP couple of weeks ago, he had requested the chief minister to fix the flour price in the province at Rs490 per 10kg like Punjab but claimed of having received no response on it yet.

Recalling his promise to provide cheap flour to the people of KP which he made in Swat while attending the first public rally after assuming the charge, PM Shehbaz said he is giving a 24-hour deadline to the KP chief minister to bring the flour price in his province to rate it is available in Punjab. Or else, he said that the federal government would take measures to ensure the people of KP get flour at an affordable price.

“I am saying it once again that I will sell my clothes but provide you [people of KP] with cheap flour,” he once again pledged.

He announced the establishment of a medical college and Rs1 billion development package for Mansehra. Along with this, he announced the establishment of a separate electric supply company for Hazara which was previously demanded by a local official of PML-N in the rally.

He also announced distributing free laptops in the next budget to the shining students.

The premier said the local bodies’ elections in Balochistan are witnessing a decent turnout indicating that the people even in the far-flung areas of Pakistan trust in the democratic system.

‘Imran Khan sent his people to Nawaz Sharif’

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday claimed that ahead of PTI’s long march on Islamabad, Imran Khan sent his people to Nawaz Sharif to announce new elections in the country, but the latter refused it.

She also addressed the public rally in Mansehra before PM Shehbaz in which she said Imran Khan used the resources of KP in the long march, adding that the march failed despite every attempt to make it successful.

She welcomed PM Shehbaz Sharif in Mansehra which she termed as her second home, adding that Mansehra and Hazara were, are, and will always belong to Nawaz Sharif.

She said Hazara Motorway is an evidence of Nawaz Sharif’s love for Hazara.

Maryam said she loves PM Shehbaz Sharif not because he is her uncle but as a man who is a servant of people, adding that the premier would change the destiny of Pakistan as he changed Punjab.

The PML-N leader lauded the people of KP who said ‘absolutely not’ to the anarchic long march of Imran Khan and lamented that the former prime minister squandered public money to achieve his political ambition.

She said the helicopter and vehicles used by Imran Khan were not private neither they belonged to Farah Gogi, but they were the property of the people of KP, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and Azad Kashmir.

She claimed the cranes brought by Imran Khan in the long march were not even used because there were no hurdles while adding that the people did not shed enough tears from tear gas shelling as much as they did after listening to Imran Khan’s U-turn of returning from Islamabad.

The PML-N leader said the ‘revolution’ of Imran Khan was unsuccessful because revolutions do not land from a parachute and do not come from taking a U-turn towards Bani Gala.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that Imran Khan is hiding in Peshawar instead of staying in Bani Gala because he fears arrest.

Speaking about the alleged leaked audio between Asif Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz, Maryam said that Imran Khan used to brag that he was standing tall against the political opponents when the no-confidence motion was submitted, but he was originally imploring Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan is now imploring the Supreme Court before another attempt of long march on the federal capital.

She said the opposition ousted Imran Khan from government, not Bani Gala while challenging Imran Khan that the government would not go ‘anywhere’ irrespective of how many long marches are taken out.

She said Imran Khan’s ‘letter’, ‘conspiracy drama’, and revolution are all a hoax.