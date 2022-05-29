Football made in Pakistan used in UCL Final

The match ball used in the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool was made in Pakistan.

Before the match, Real Madrid tweeted a picture of the ball from their official Twitter account which showed ‘made in Pakistan’ written on it if you zoom in.

It must be noted that footballs made in Pakistan’s Sialkot city have been used multiple times in FIFA World Cups and UEFA’s club competitions in the past.

Footballs made in Pakistan will also be used in this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The ball was also used to display a message of peace in order to unite the world after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Using one of sport’s biggest stages as an opportunity to unite the world in a global message of peace, the ball is inscribed with the Ukrainian/Russian and English versions of that word: ‘Мир | Peace’,” UEFA said in a statement before the match.

“The ball will not be available for retail, but the match ball will be auctioned after the game, with the proceeds going to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution,” it added.

Real Madrid won the match by 1-0 to claim their record-extending 14th UCL title.