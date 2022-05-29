Lahore husband beats mother of five children to death after years of abuse

An episode of domestic abuse spanning over a long period culminated in the husband beating the mother of his five children to death in Lahore on Saturday, according to the FIR registered on Sunday.

SAMAA TV’s Fahad Bhatti reported that the incident occurred in the Manga Mandi area of Lahore, where 28-year-old Rabia succumbed to the wounds she sustained at the hands of her husband, Babar Khan.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed by her brother Muhammad Imran at the Manga Mandi police station on May 28, hours after Babar left her dead at the Social Security Hospital.

Imran told the police that his sister married Babar around 13-14 years ago and the domestic abuse continued for long.

The complainant said that he received a phone call from his sister Saturday afternoon that her husband was beating her and would kill her.

Imran rushed to his sister’s house along with his cousin Karamat Ali and saw the suspect beating his sister.

Shocked a “frightened”, the complaint and his cousin immediately dashed to Talab Sarai village to bring Rabia’s mother there.

On the way back to his brother-in-law’s house with his mother, the complainant learned that Babar took his sister to Social Security Hospital. As they reached the hospital, the victim’s family was informed that the suspect had fled after leaving Rabia’s dead body there.

The police have registered the case under Section 302 (murder) and shifted the victim’s body to the Jinnah Hospital for autopsy while further investigation is underway.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.