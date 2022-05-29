Three suspects arrested for murdering teenager following road rage

Three suspects — a father and his two sons — have been arrested for the murder of a teenager, Jazlan Faisal, whose car was sprayed with bullets three days ago following a road rage incident in a major private residential society located at the northern edge of Karachi.

Two other suspects remain at large in the case that has shocked Karachi.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Jazlan had gone to meet his friend Ibrahim at his home where they had planned to conduct a combined study along with other friends. After completing the study, they decided to go out.

They were traveling on Jinnah Avenue when they saw a young man riding a motorbike in a very ‘dangerous manner’ as he narrowly missed hitting their car.

Jazlan and his friends expressed anger over the rashness of the youth, who allegedly started using abusive language.

The biker immediately phoned his brothers. As Jazlan and his friends drove away, they saw that they were being followed by the motorcyclist and another car.

When they arrived at Bahria Town’s ’Eiffel Tower, the suspects traveling in the car overtook their vehicle and opened fire on them.

Jazlan and his friend Shah Mir suffered bullet wounds while their friend Zargam remained unhurt. Jazlan was hit in the head and passersby rushed him and Shah Mir to the hospital where Jazlan succumbed to the injuries.

The victim was a resident of University Road, Karachi. He had been living with his grandmother and uncle after his father’s demise.

A case was registered by his uncle Sabir and the police opened an investigation.

According to the FIR, three brothers — Mohammed Ahsan, Mohammed Irfan, and Mohammed Hasnain — and Inshal allegedly attacked Jazlan and his friends and fled the crime scene.

The police arrested Hasnain, Irfan, and their father Fiyaz on Sunday, while Ahsan and Inshal remain at large.

Shah Mir has told investigators that Hasnain shot Azlan from his father’s gun.

The Jazlan murder case has triggered a backlash on social media and people, including celebrities, are using the hashtag “#JusticeforAzlan” to condemn the incident and demand the arrest of the culprits.