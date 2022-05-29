Who said what after Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph

Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League title for a record-extending 14th time by defeating Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.

The game’s only goal was scored by Real Madrid’s 21-year-old Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, just before the hour mark, after a delectable cross from Federico Valverde from the right.

However, the star of the show was Thibaut Courtois, who became the first goalkeeper to make nine saves in a single UCL final. He single-handedly kept Real Madrid in the game when Liverpool were dominating proceedings.

The fact that Real Madrid came from behind to register victories against some of the best teams in the world, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, in the knockout stage makes it arguably their greatest Champions League campaign in history.

Here is how the football world reacted to Real Madrid’s triumph

Mbappe forgotten

Few days before the final, Real Madrid suffered a major blow when PSG’s Kylian Mbappe decided against joining the Spanish giants after an excruciatingly long transfer saga.

However, Los Blancos’ President Florentino Perez has stated that Mbappe is already forgotten after the Champions League win.

“Real Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but today Mbappe is already forgotten,” Perez told reporters.

“Nothing has happened, Real Madrid have had a perfect season and that is a forgotten issue, there is only a Real Madrid party.”

Courtois earns respect

Courtois was happy to get the recognition he deserved, while taking a dig at English media, after a stunning performance in the final.

“There was a magazine in England that didn’t put me in the top 10 goalkeepers in the world. That is a lack of respect,” he said.

“I am not saying they have to put me number one but not to put me in the top 10 is strange.

“I twice won the Premier League in England with Chelsea and don’t think I ever get recognised, and in my first season in Madrid a lot of people laughed at me but now here I am as a winner and it’s a nice feeling.”

Benzema considers himself favourite for Ballon d’Or

Striker Karim Benzema feels that he has done everything he can to win the FIFA Ballon d’Or award for the first time in his career.

The Madrid talisman scored 44 goals in the season which included hat-tricks against Chelsea and PSG in the UCL knockouts.

“Of course,” the 34-year-old told Canal Plus when questioned about winning the prestigious award. “Now I will join up with the national team but I don’t think I can do much more with my club.

“We will see what happens, but in any case I am proud of what I have done.”

Rio Ferdinand hits back at Michael Owen

Former English footballer Rio Ferdinand has brushed aside Michael Owen’s statement about Liverpool being the best team in Europe despite losing the final against Real Madrid.

“I still think they’re the best team in Europe, I really do,” Owen told BT Sport after the game. “On other occasions they’d be getting their name etched in the trophy.”

“How can you say they’re the best team in Europe? They’ve just lost the league and the Champions League final,” Ferdinand responded.

“I don’t think they’re the best team in Europe,” he added. “I think you’ve got to win the biggest trophies to be considered the best. They’re an unbelievably exciting team. The points tally they’ve got in the league, the consistency in which they’ve played, they’ve competed in every single game available to them.

“But you’ve got to get your hands on the big trophies to be called outright the best team in Europe.”

Liverpool will be back

Manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that Liverpool will be back to challenge again for Europe’s elite club trophy despite a ‘hard and harsh’ experience of losing the UCL final to Real Madrid.

“We had more shots on target but the most decisive stat is on Madrid’s side,” Klopp told a news conference. “They scored a goal and we didn’t. That’s the easiest explanation in the world of football.

“When the goalkeeper [Thibaut Corutois] is man of the match then something has gone wrong for the other team.

“But I have the strong feeling that we will come back again.”

Ancelotti didn’t expect Real Madrid return

The Whites manager Carlo Ancelotti was not expecting that he would be appointed Real Madrid manager again. The Italian returned to the club in 2021 after his first stint between 2013 and 2015.

“I did not expect Real Madrid to appoint me again. I called them for other reasons and then they asked me if I wanted to come back. It’s impossible to say no to Real Madrid,” he said.

“My next goal? Vacation. No one expected this amazing season. I am very optimistic and did not expect to win 3 trophies this season.”

With another title in Paris, Ancelotti became the manager to have won the UEFA Champions League the most times (4).

Marcelo’s last game

After the final, Real Madrid’s legendary left-back Marcelo also confirmed that he is leaving the club with his contract set to expire in the summer.

The Brazilian is the most decorated player in Real Madrid’s history with 25 titles in 15 years.

“This was my last game at Real Madrid, I’m really happy this was how it ended,” he said.

The 34-year-old played 546 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 38 goals and notching up 103 assists.

“If it was up to me, I’d stay at Real Madrid my entire life, but unfortunately that can’t happen. We already discussed it with the club,” he added.

Liverpool devastated

Left-back Andy Robertson revealed that Liverpool players were shocked after losing the final.

“The dressing room is quiet, devastated. That is what happens when you don’t win finals,” he said after the match.

He also believes that the Reds could have played better despite Courtois’ miraculous saves during the match.

“We had chances, came up against an unbelievable keeper. Being honest though, we could have played better. In the second half we didn’t start great and they got hold of the game. When you come up against experienced teams like that they know how to win finals,” he added.

Luka Modric stays

Real Madrid’s magician in the midfield, Luka Modric, has confirmed that he will be staying at the club for another season.

Despite concerns about his age, Modric was one of the best players for Real Madrid during the entire season and is eager to win more trophies at the club.

“I love this club so much,” he said.

“I now have 5 Champions League titles and I hope some more will arrive.”