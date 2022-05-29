Cabinet decisions: minister raises objection to ongoing approval process

Federal Minister of Water Resources Khursheed Shah has expressed concerns over the approval of cabinet agenda items through the circulation of summaries.

In this regard, he sent a letter to the prime minister on May 25 and raised the issue which he had been observing for a month.

In the letter, the minister observed that during the last month, the matters that should have been discussed in the cabinet meeting were approved through the circulation of summaries.

He pointed out that such practice does not leave a good impression on the masses, and it was the approach of the PTI-led government.

He said in the letter that approval of cabinet agenda items through the circulation of summaries was preferred by the previous PTI government. This was done so to avoid discussion on the issues in the cabinet, he added.

The minister urged the premier to start holding meetings of the federal cabinet so the pros and cons of the issues are discussed before the approval.