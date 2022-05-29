Imran to address PTI workers’ convention in Charsadda today

Former prime minister Imran Khan is set to address a PTI workers’ convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district today.

While the PTI has not announced the visits from its official Twitter handle, local party leaders say Imran Khan would address workers at the residence of former MNA Fazal Muhammad Khan at around 5pm Sunday.

He will also inquire about the well-being of PTI workers wounded during the long march to Islamabad.

On Saturday, Imran Khan addressed a press conference at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar and offered talks on one-point agenda of holding fresh elections.

In the past few days, Imran Khan has said that if his demands were not met, he would lead another march on Islamabad with ‘full preparation’.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.