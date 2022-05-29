UN pays tribute to martyred Pakistani peace keepers

The United Nations has honored martyred Pakistani peacekeepers with an award that was received by Ambassador Munir Akram — the permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations — on the world peacekeepers’ days on Sunday.

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers on May 29 is being celebrated by the United Nations—a day to pay tribute to their uniformed and civilian personnel. The focus of this year’s campaign is to harness the power of people through partnership to secure peace, progress, and ultimately prosperity for all people. The slogan is “People. Peace. Progress—The Power of Partnership.”

This year, the UN also held a special ceremony on May 26 to commemorate the contribution of Pakistan and other nations to the peacekeeping mission.

As many as six Pakistanis are among 117 UN peacekeepers who were honored posthumously in the special ceremony.

Pakistan is one of our most consistent and reliable contributors to peace efforts around the globe. The country’s services towards peace are remarkable, said United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

“More than 100 countries contribute troops and police for UN peacekeeping missions among them Pakistan is number one. It is impossible to speak about the history of UN peacekeeping without highlighting such contributions of Pakistan.”

Ambassador Munir Akram expressed pride saluting all peacekeepers who are serving for peace.

He said Pakistan is the longest-serving and largest contributor to the peace mission. The country is committed to helping the vulnerable communities affected by conflicts for decades.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan military, also highlighted the peacekeeping mission in a statement.

On the occasion of World UN Peacekeepers Day, it is worth reiterating that Pakistan stands tall in the comity of nations being one of the largest troops contributing countries in the peace mission, it said.

Pakistan’s journey in UN peacekeeping began in 1960 when first-ever Pakistan Army contingent was deployed for UN peacekeeping operations in Congo.

Over the last 61 years, Pakistan has been the most significant & consistent contributor to UN peacekeeping around the world. Pakistan has participated in 46 UN peacekeeping missions including some of the most challenging undertakings.

Pakistan has contributed more than 200,000 troops in the UN peacekeeping missions across the world.

Up till now, 169 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of helping humanity build peace and bringing stability across the regions under the banner of the UN.

Over the years, several UN Secy Generals have profusely appreciated Pakistan’s contributions. The present Secy General António Guterres visited Pakistan and paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s peacekeeping efforts.

The performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been acknowledged worldwide by numerous world leaders and UN leadership. In addition to Army, many Pakistani peacekeeping contingents have also included troops from FC, Rangers, and Police.