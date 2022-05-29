Qureshi urges SC to take suo moto notice of NAB amendment

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the recent legislation passed by the Parliament to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Qureshi said that the amendment would benefit the political leaders currently in power, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Qureshi listed several changes to take away powers from NAB officials and said that the government leaders had given themselves an NRO-2.

He said when the PTI government was enacting laws to meet the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the then opposition sought 34 amendments to the country’s various laws in exchange for voting in favor of FATF-related legislation. After coming to power, the former opposition has amended 24 of those laws, he said.

The former foreign minister said that the apex court has already ruled in the past that any changes to the NAB law should be presented before the court.

He repeatedly urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the amendment and said that PTI would also challenge the amendment in the court.

He said the PTI would also challenge amendments on Electronic Voting Machines and rights of the overseas Pakistanis to vote in Pakistani elections.

The Supreme Court is already hearing a suo moto notice over the ‘perceived interference’ from the government in the criminal justice system.

It has barred the FIA and NAB from transferring officers investigating ‘high profile’ cases.

Audio leak is ‘fake’

In response to a question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed the leaked audio tape, purportedly recording of a phone conversation between PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz, as ‘fake’ and said that there was no question of Imran Khan reaching out to Zardari.

The audiotape was aired by SAMAA TV on Saturday and seemed to confirm reports that Imran Khan sought help from Zardari to defeat the no-confidence motion against him.