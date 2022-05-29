Watch Live

PM Shehbaz says audio tape exposes Imran’s hypocrisy

Foreign conspiracy story concocted after attempt to get NRO failed
Samaa Web Desk May 29, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that a leaked audio tape, purportedly recording of a phone conversation between PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz, has exposed “Imran Khan’s hypocrisy and double standards.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had sought an NRO for him to defeat the no-confidence motion against him but when his attempts failed his concocted the ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative.

“The audio tape that surfaced recently exposes Imran Khan’s hypocrisy & double standards. Contrary to his claims, he sought NRO to save himself & his govt. The fake story of foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed. His lies stand exposed,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif

