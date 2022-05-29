Balochistan LG polls, Shehbaz Sharif in Mansehra, inflation control measures

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we would be following today, Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Balochistan local bodies election

Balochistan is holding local bodies polls in 32 of its 34 districts. Over 3.5 million people would use their right to vote in polling that lasts from 8am to 5pm.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 5,226 polling stations and at least 1,974 of them have been declared ‘sensitive.’

A total of 16,195 candidates are contesting for hundreds of seats up for grabs.

Govt strives to control food inflation

After a major fuel price hike, the federal government strives to protect the poorest from the effect of rising prices. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has slashed additional 2% duty on the import of palm oil as it decided to extend the duration of the relief package given by the Utility Stores Corporation. The USC stores would continue to subsidize certain food items including flour and ghee.

Shahbaz Sharif in Mansehra

Pakistan has experienced politically charged weekends for almost three months now. Today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is going to address an event in Mansehra in the Hazara Division — his first visit to the region since he took power on April 11.

Shehbaz Sharif is expected to inaugurate the Mansehra-Muzzafarabad highway.

Audio leak on Imran Khan

An audiotape of an alleged conversation between Asif Ali Zardari and Malik Riaz has surfaced. They can be heard talking about a “message from Imran Khan for a patch-up” between Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Read more

Justice Faez Isa’s letter to CJP

Supreme Court (SC) judge Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday raised concern about the appointment of a junior judge in the top court bypassing the chief justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) in a letter he sent to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP). Read more

