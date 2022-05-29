Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12am - Pakistan ke sub se bare fitne ka naam Imran Khan hai - SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines 12am - Pakistan ke sub se bare fitne ka naam Imran Khan hai - SAMAATV May 29, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am - Pakistan ke sub se bare fitne ka naam Imran Khan hai - SAMAATV Recommended Was Imran seeking ‘patch-up’ with Zardari? Four killed as fight among Karachi children turns violent Send CNIC number to 786 to avail petrol subsidy: Miftah Related Stories Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 19 May 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm - Hamza ko wazir e Ala nahi manty - Fawad Chaudhry - 19 May 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am - Dollar ki interbank mein bhe double century - 19 May 2022 Most Popular Send CNIC number to 786 to avail petrol subsidy: Miftah Pakistan, West Indies ODI series likely to be postponed PTI long march: PM Shehbaz commends security personnel deployed in Red Zone