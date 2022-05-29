Four killed as fight among Karachi children turns violent

At least four men were killed and 11 others injured after a dispute over garbage between children in Karachi’s Malir turned violent, police said Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur, the fight started between children of two groups, Jokhio and Haideri Faqeer, over burning the trash that turned ugly when elder members of the group got into a heated exchange.

“The two groups fought with sticks following with the weapons, killing four people and several injured” he added. The bodies have been moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for further investigation.

The differences, Irfan said, between the two groups first emerged around one and a half years ago.

“Jokhio group has also accused Haideri Faqeer community of being involved in criminal activities,” the SSP said, adding that the group wanted them to leave the area because of their alleged criminal involvements.

Following the fight, a heavy contingent of the police reached the Darsano Chano area of Malir where 15 men has been arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the groups.