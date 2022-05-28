Maryam claims Imran’s ‘patch-up’ message took place before no-confidence motion

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday claimed that Imran Khan’s patch-up message in the leaked audio between him and Malik Riaz was dated before the no-confidence motion tabled against the former prime minister, urging Asif Ali Zardari not to participate in the move.

While addressing a public gathering in Bhawalpur, the PML-N leader talked about the alleged audio call between the property tycoon and PPP leader in which the two were talking about “Imran Khan’s message” for a patch-up.

She said “his (Imran’s) friend” pleaded with Zardari on behalf of the PTI chief “not to participate” in the no-trust move.

“Khan started begging Nawaz Sharif two days before the march to announce a date for the elections when he saw that his march was failing and said he would call off the march in return.”

The rally commemorated with Youm-e-Takbir – the 24th anniversary of successful nuclear tests – when Pakistan became the seventh nation and only Muslim country to possess nuclear weapons.

She expressed gratitude to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Army, Zulfiqar Bhutto, and scientists who had contributed to the nuclear project.

‘Maintain distance from Khan’

She also urged the judiciary to remain “impartial” and maintain a distance from Khan’s politics of making “institutes controversial”.

“Imran Khan, the revolution that you want to bring through the Supreme Court, the top court itself, along with the people of Pakistan, will foil it,” she said, adding that the PTI chief first drag institutions into politics and then abuse them.

“Thus, I want to ask the Supreme Court to maintain distance from the politics of this anarchist,” she maintained.

The move comes after the PTI chief announced his party will approach the top court to seek clarity on holding public rallies after the government crackdown and clashes across the country.

‘Internal threat’

Maryam lambasted the former prime minister for holding a “violent” march on Islamabad, saying that Pakistan’s “internal” threats are more dangerous than external ones as the country has “no danger from foreign powers” but a threat in the form of Khan.

“Pakistan is at risk from the fitna[sedition] [Imran] Khan and fasad [rotteness],” Maryam jibed.

The vice president of the ruling PML-N said that the coalition government had to increase the petroleum prices because of the agreement Khan made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Shehbaz Sharif announced the biggest relief package of Rs28 billion for the nation in the history of Pakistan,” she said while saying the PML-N leaders will take the country out of the crisis within a few months.

‘Khan bagged to save his govt’

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said the leaked audio has exposed Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy narrative as it revealed that Khan was “begging to save his government” from the ones he used to “curse” in rallies.

He said if Khan came back with “another violent march” the government would send him “directly to jail”.

The chief minister accused the PTI-led government of depriving Punjab of its rights.