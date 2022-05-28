CTD arrests eight suspected terrorists in Punjab

Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to arrest eight suspected terrorists from different districts of Punjab.

According to details, Punjab CTD conducted 363 combing operations in different districts of the province and arrested eight alleged terrorists.

A CTD spokesperson said all apprehended suspects belonged to different proscribed organizations. He added that CTD teams also recovered explosive material and banned literature from the possession of the suspects.

He said that the suspects have been shifted to an unidentified location for investigation while cases against them have also been registered.

Apart from this, he added that CTD also interrogated 31 suspected people during combing operations.