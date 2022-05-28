Was Imran seeking ‘patch-up’ with Zardari?

An audiotape of an alleged conversation between Asif Ali Zardari and Malik Riaz has surfaced. They can be heard talking about a “message from Imran Khan for a patch-up” between Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In the leaked audio, Riaz and Zardari can be heard talking about a patch-up between the two parties which was declined by the PPP leader.

Here is the transcription of the alleged audio:

Zardari: Hello

Riaz: Assallam-u-Allikum Sir!

Zardari: Wallikumus-Sallam. All good?

Riaz: Sir, I just have to tell you that I already spoke to you and that there are a few things from the side for which you said will talk later. I just have to share a piece of information with you that there are so many messages from Imran Khan for a patch-up with you. He has been messaging me a lot today.

Zardari: It is impossible now.

Riaz: No, that’s fine but I just wanted to share.

Samaa TV anchorperson Mansoor Ali Khan suggested that there had been rumors of Malik Riaz’s role in national politics of late. “Now after the audio, Riaz’s role should be analyzed in Pakistani politics,” he added.

However, the date of the audio is unclear to define the context of the alleged conversation.