Justice Faez Isa strongly objects to elevation of junior judges to SC

Supreme Court (SC) judge Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday raised concern about the appointment of a junior judge in the top court bypassing the chief justice of Sindh High Court (SHC).

In a letter written to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Isa said the longstanding practice of appointing senior judges to the SC was ignored.

He added that factors such as seniority, merit, and competence are kept under consideration in the deployment of judges however a junior judge of SHC was elevated to the top court bypassing the chief justice.

He recalled in the letter the demands of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for change in rules and said it was also not heeded despite different bars have repeatedly called for it.

He added that former chief justice Saqib Nisar elevated junior judges to the SC citing that the judges were not interested themselves. However, he noted that the high court’s chief justice and other senior judges rejected such claims and termed such assertions by former CJP as disingenuous.

He said ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed also followed the suit.

The SC judge asserted that the appointment of competent but junior judges neither serves their interest nor that of the institution, adding that the junior judges were deprived of serving as the chief justice of the high court and resultantly do not acquire the rich experience.

He contended that feelings of despondency and dejection set in amongst those who were bypassed (without good reason) which adversely affected their desire to work and the quality of their decisions.

Justice Isa said he was sending a copy of the same letter to both former chief justices.

He also objected to Jawad Paul, registrar of the Supreme Court, being the secretary of JCP, adding that Paul was a civil servant who was appointed by the Prime Minister House.

He blamed the registrar fixed favorable cases of former prime minister Imran Khan for early hearing but cases that could go against him were not fixed for hearing deliberately.

He demanded removal of Paul from the JCP due to his arrogant and dishonest behavior, adding that Article 175(3) of the Constitution mandates the separation of the judiciary from the executive. Therefore, he said an official occupying two key and sensitive positions was incomprehensible.

Justice Isa expressed hope that the CJP Bandial would redress his concerns regarding the appointment of judges in the top court and replace the incumbent JCP secretary in compliance with the constitutional requirement of separating the judiciary and executive.