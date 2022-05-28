Watch Live

Pakistan

No talks with Imran Khan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Asks why PTI-led govt didn’t probe Model Town incident
Samaa Web Desk May 28, 2022
<p>Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses press conference (Photo: SAMAA TV/ Screengrab)</p>

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s offer for talks, saying he was rejected by the nation.

“Imran Khan, there will be no talks with you anymore,” she maintained.

The information minister appeared at a press conference followed by Khan’s media talk announcing approaching the Supreme Court (SC) against the “assault” on protesters by the “corrupt” government.

She slammed PTI for a “violent protest” in Islamabad during Azadi March. “They were equipped with batons and weapons and were marching with ill intentions to cause damage to the public property,” she added.

The information minister said they (PTI marchers) killed a policeman and wounded many officers who were deployed on security in Islamabad’s Red Zone.

She further warned of “severe action” against any “maligning campaign” against police or any other state institute.

