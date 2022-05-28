Gold rate slumps for second consecutive day in Pakistan

Gold rate on Saturday sharply dropped in Pakistan as well as in the international markets. The precious metal has registered a drastic decrease for the second consecutive day, recording a drop of Rs4,850 per tola.

According to the rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the price of 24-k gold fell by Rs2,750 per tola. It is now being sold at Rs138,450.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the precious commodity fell by $6 per ounce and settled at $1,854.

Silver price

The silver price, on the other, has decreased Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 gram in Pakistan.

The white metal is being traded at Rs1,570 and Rs1,346.02, respectively.