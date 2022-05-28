Imran Khan offers talks on one-point agenda of new elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said they are going to move to Supreme Court (SC) on Monday against the assault on long march protesters by the ‘corrupt’ government, adding that they are ready for dialogue on one-point agenda of new date for elections.

Speaking to the reporters in Peshawar after PTI’s core committee meeting, he said that the government ‘assaulted’ peaceful protesters and did shelling on them, adding that families with children were part of the long march.

He said they were not mentally prepared for what happened after the orders of the Supreme Court, assuming that the orders would be implemented by the government.

Imran Khan said they would ask the top court if staging a peaceful protest is allowed in Pakistan, adding that PTI has never resorted to politics of anarchy.

He announced going to the SC for cases on Lahore CCPO, DIG Operations, and Islamabad IG for what they have done with the people. He added that photos of the police personnel would also be circulated on social media, so people recognize their faces.

PTI chairman said it is the test of the democracy in Pakistan and questioned what would be left in the country if the people could not protest. He said the protesters were manhandled and beaten as if they were terrorists.

He said they have started preparations for the long march after a six-day ultimatum, adding that they would come prepared to Islamabad this time to counter what the government had done.

He urged the institutions to come forward to save the country as it was not only PTI’s responsibility.

The former prime minister termed PML-N leaders as fascist who would choose violence after coming into power.

He said the police action against its own people would not have happened if Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif were punished in the Model Town massacre, adding that such action on the people was not even imaginable in the West.

Explaining why he didn’t stage a sit-in in Islamabad after the long march, Imran Khan said he did so to avoid bloodshed as people were furious. He expressed fear that people could have turned against the army because they were already angry at the Punjab police and Rangers.

He said PTI did not develop a military wing in the party despite everyone having suggested doing so for doing politics in Karachi.

The ex-premier reiterated that they would not accept the government installed through a US-backed conspiracy against an elected prime minister.

He said the imported government has increased the petrol price by Rs30 in six weeks of its tenure.

Lambasting PML-N leadership, PTI chairman said the people on bail are taking decisions for Pakistan and vowed to never accept this government even if it costs him his life.

NAB, election laws amendments

He also criticized the recent amendments in the NAB laws and election rules and announced to challenge them in the top court.

He said the recent changes in the NAB laws have abolished the concept of corruption while questioning the institutions to notice where the country was being pushed steered and what message was being propagated to the youth.

Answering a question, Imran Khan lamented that the courts have never punished the Sharif family but always either exonerated them or benefitted them.

To a question, he challenged to bring the largest crowd to Islamabad once they get the clearance from the apex court that there would be no violence on peaceful protesters.

He also commended the courage of the long march participants who withstood state violence.