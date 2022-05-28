Pakistan clean sweep Sri Lanka in T20I series

Pakistan women won the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka women by four wickets to complete a series clean sweep on Saturday in Karachi.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Sri Lanka could only score 107/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu was the highest run-scorer in the innings with 37 runs in 38 balls. Meanwhile, Hasini Perera scored 24 runs in 30 balls. The duo provided a 69-run stand for the first wicket but, once the partnership was broken, Pakistan dominated proceedings.

For the hosts, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz and Nida Dar bagged one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Pakistan reached home on the final ball of the innings.

Opener Muneeba Ali top-scored with 25 runs, meanwhile Aliya Raiz scored 17 runs.

Captain Bismah Maroof remained unbeaten on 15 runs which included the winning shot.

“Credit to the players. It was great to watch, a dream debut for Tuba. Hope she continues. Ideal to give to the youngsters who have responded well. We want to continue the momentum for the important ODI series as that carries points as well,” Bismah said after the match.

Meanwhile, Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lanka Captain, said: “We tried to score more. The start was good but the run outs set us back. Some players focus too much on getting singles and are not trusting their hitting abilities. That’s leading to run outs. There are positives as we fought till the end. Hope the girls come good for the ODIs.”