Nach Punjaban: Abrarul Haq gets credit in Karan Johar’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar finally credited Abrarul Haq for Nach Punjaban song in his upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, admitting to copying the original song.

The singer’s name has been credited at the bottom of a poster for the song, which was released a couple of hours ago, featuring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. The video has four million views so far.

The development came after Abrar accused the filmmakers of using his song without acquiring the rights for it, with T-Series later refuting the claim.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” Abrar tweeted when the trailer of the movie was released on May 22 including the teaser of the song.

“Producers like Karan Johar should not use copied songs. This is my sixth song being copied, which will not be allowed at all,” he added.

Karan Johar, however, was lipped tight over the controversy, but following his claim, a UK record label, Moviebox Birmingham Limited, said the song was officially licensed to be included in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo by T-Series.

“Karan Johar and Dharma Movies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by Abrarul Haq earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable,” it tweeted.

This was the same record label that Nach Punjaban has been sourced on Spotify.

Abrar responded to the record label saying that the song was not licensed to anyone and had asked for the agreement.

“I will be taking legal action,” he threatened the record label.

Abrar’s name has been mentioned alongside Tanishk Bagchi, both of whom are credited for the music and lyrics of the song. It was shared by Karan on Instagram.