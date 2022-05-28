Former Punjab IG, DIG file acquittal applications in Model Town case

Former Punjab IG Mushtaq Sukhera and DIG Rana Abdul Jabbar have filed applications with an anti-terrorism court on Saturday seeking acquittal in the Model Town case.

Judge Ejaz Ahmed heard the applications on Saturday.

In their applications, Sukhera and Abdul Jabbar maintained that the court has already acquitted Capt (retd) Usman, and they also have nothing to do with the case.

The former senior Punjab police officers said that they did not issue orders to open fire on protesters. They claimed that their names were included on the political basis and requested the court to acquit them.

The issued notices to prosecutor and adjourn the hearing till June 3.

Their application comes over a month after an anti-terrorism court acquitted former DCO Lahore and incumbent Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman in the Model Town case.

Capt (retd) Usman had approached the court for the acquittal in an application filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). The court observed that the plaintiff could not establish the allegation against him. The court in its judgment said that the role of the accused in the alleged conspiracy could not be established.