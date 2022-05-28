From start to test: Pakistan’s nuclear journey in a chronology

Pakistan is celebrating Youm-e-Takbir today in commemoration of successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, to become the seventh nation and only Muslim country to possess nuclear weapons till date, primarily to restore the imbalance created by India with its nuclear tests in 1974.

The development of the nuclear bomb involves several historical and political events starting from 1972 when Pakistan decided to attain the nuclear capability to achieve deterrence against its arch rival India.

Pakistan Atomic Research Reactor (PARR), delivered by the United States (US) under the Atoms for Peace program, started functioning in 1965, but Pakistan refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968, joining its neighbor India among the non-signatories.

The commencement of Pakistan’s nuclear program was a product of the Indian nuclear program which commenced in the 1970s.

India achieved nuclear capability by conducting a successful test in 1974 which stirred an imbalance of power between the rival nations.

It was shortly after this test that then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto summoned a meeting of top Pakistani scientists and apprised them of his intentions to develop nuclear arms.

Beginning of a history

Pakistan began its secret nuclear enrichment program under Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) with the appointment of nuclear engineer Sultan Mahmood as the director while Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan joined the program in 1974 as an adviser. However, Mahmood was removed by ex-premier as he disagreed with provided calculations and feasibility report.

Following this, the uranium enrichment program moved to Kahuta in 1976 as the Engineering Research Laboratories (ERL), and Dr Qadeer Khan was appointed as the chief scientist to lead the program. To honor the services of Dr Qadeer Khan, president Zia-ul-Haq renamed ERL the Khan Research Laboratory (KRL) in 1981.

Courtesy: Yawar Yaseen/ SAMAA Digital

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2005 disclosed that her father had told her from his prison cell that Pakistan was ready to test its nuclear arms in August 1977.

The testing was postponed till December first and then indefinitely as Pakistan went through political turmoil and the Afghan-Soviet war was underway along with fear of embargoes.

Her assertion was backed by nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand in a televised interview in 2005. He said that the design of a nuclear bomb was developed by PAEC in 1978, and they had successfully conducted a ‘cold test’ in 1983.

Since the scheme of the nuclear program radiated, Pakistan started facing threats of sanctions and consequently in 1979, the United States (US) blocked Pakistan’s aid after learning that Pakistan was secretly constructing a uranium enrichment facility.

Despite it, Pakistan’s nuclear program continued moving on. Multiple intelligence and media reports began to surface in the 1980s that Pakistan had obtained pre-tested atomic bomb and bomb-grade enriched uranium from China.

A book by Steve Weissman and Herbert Krosney named ‘Islamic Bomb’ published in 1982 accounted for Pakistan’s machinations for attaining the nuclear capability while several media reports in the European press also pointed out that Pakistan was acquiring bomb parts from intermediaries in Middle Eastern countries.

Despite the international pressure, president Zia ul Haq in 1984 revealed that Pakistan had acquired decent uranium enrichment capability but iterated it to be for peaceful purposes. In response, US president Ronald Reagan reportedly threatened Pakistan to keep uranium enrichment below 5% or face ‘grave consequences’.

In 1985, the US adopted Pressler Amendment which prohibited aid to Pakistan until the president could certify that Pakistan did not have a nuclear bomb, and it would not develop one in the future if it wanted to continue receiving aid.

However, in an interview in 1986, president Zia ul Haq told that it was his country’s right to attain nuclear capability, adding that other Muslim countries would also possess it after they would attain it.

In the same year, a declassified memo to then US secretary of state Henry Kissinger further increased US concerns. It stated, “Despite strong U.S. concern, Pakistan continues to pursue a nuclear explosive capability. If operated at its nominal capacity, the Kahuta uranium enrichment plant could produce enough weapons-grade material to build several nuclear devices per year.”

Things continue to unfold as a published interview in 1987 by nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan quoted him saying that the reports of the CIA regarding Pakistan’s possession of nuclear bomb were correct.

In the same year, a West German official disclosed that they seized nuclear equipment being delivered to Pakistan and suitable for 93% enrichment. Along with this, blueprints of a uranium enrichment plant were also seized in Switzerland.

Another significant development in the year was the finalization of the deal between China and Pakistan for M-11 missiles and launchers.

In 1988, several media reports in the US press suggested that US officials were convinced that Pakistan had produced highly enriched uranium capable of making up to six bombs.

Later in the year, President Zia ul Haq met with a delegation of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and revealed that his country had attained nuclear capability good enough to create an ‘impression of deterrence’.

In 1989, reports in international media and by West German intelligence service asserted that Pakistan had modified F-16 fighter jets for nuclear delivery purposes and conducted wind tunnel tests for the purpose.

As the world zeroed in on Pakistan’s nuclear program, media reports claimed Pakistan acquired tritium gas and facility from West Germany in the 1980s while reports also cited Chinese assistance to Pakistan’s missile program and nuclear cooperation between Iraq and Pakistan.

In 1990, US president Bush cut off economic and military aid to Pakistan and only continued with limited commercial military sales. Responding to the cutoff, Pakistan committed to freezing its nuclear program.

However, in late 1996, the A.Q. Khan Laboratory in Kahuta purchased 5,000 ring magnets from China which would allow Pakistan to effectively double its capacity to enrich uranium for the production of nuclear arms.

In July 1997, Pakistan officially confirmed it tested an indigenous Hatf missile and later in September, prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that their nuclear capability was a fact, and they had the right to keep whatever they had.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted five successful nuclear tests yielding up to 40 kilotons (KT) and measured up to 5 on the Richter scale in response to India’s second nuclear tests on 11 and 13.

Two days later, Pakistan tested another nuclear warhead which yielded 12KT, taking the number of tests to six.

Pakistan’s nuclear stockpile

According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Pakistan possesses around 100-200 nuclear warheads capable to be delivered to target by aircraft or land-based missiles while India’s nuclear arsenal is estimated to be around 90-100.

In a briefing in March 2022, ACA claimed that Pakistan was expanding its nuclear capability unmatched by any other country.

Delivery systems

According to Arms Control Association (ACA), Pakistan at least possesses two medium-range and four short-range ballistic missiles while the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of 7,000 kilometers (kms) is underway.

Apart from this, Pakistan has different aircraft for delivering nuclear warheads to the target.