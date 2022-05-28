Dr Aafia Siddiqui is ‘perfectly healthy’ in US prison: Foreign Office

The Foreign Office has said that Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who has been incarcerated in a US prison, is perfectly healthy.

In a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the Foreign Office said she has complete freedom to talk to her family and has an access to telephone.

The report added that the information about Dr Aafia’s health is shared with the Pakistan’s Consular in Houston who holds frequent meetings with her, the last of which took place on January 28.

The Foreign Office said the Consulate has repeatedly, on behalf of the government of Pakistan, raised the issue of legal and human rights of Dr Siddiqui with the US government.

The family of Dr Aafia was regularly apprised of her health, the report added.

Assaulted in prison

In July 2021, Dr Aafia received “minor injuries” after being assaulted by a fellow inmate at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Carswell, Texas.

On August 19, 2021, CAGE — an advocacy group for the rule of law — said Dr Aafia counsel shared disrtubing reports of an assault on her inside the cell by an inmate who had been harassing her for some time.

The case

Dr Aafia has been incarcerated in a prison in Houston, Texas since 2008. On September 23, 2010, she was sentenced to 86 years of imprisonment by a US federal court. She was convicted of firing at US troops in Afghanistan while in their custody and six other charges. In 2009, a jury found her guilty of these charges.

Her supporters claimed she was arrested in Pakistan and transferred to US custody. Both US and Pakistani officials, however, said she was arrested in Afghanistan.

Dr Aafia, an MIT graduate, allegedly went missing for five years before she was discovered in Afghanistan. It is believed that she snatched a gun during an interrogation in Afghanistan and tried to shoot a US soldier.

She was also accused of working for Al Qaeda.